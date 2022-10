Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 09:08 Hits: 4

After the Saudis urged OPEC+ to slash global oil production, the White House and the kingdom are fighting over oil in public. President Biden is warning "there will be consequences" for Saudi Arabia.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/14/1129001722/the-white-house-and-saudi-arabia-are-embroiled-in-a-public-fight-over-oil-produc