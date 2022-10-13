The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: Is Oregon Going To Elect A Republican Governor?

With less than a month before the midterm elections, we’re tackling some of the most common questions about how last-minute polling and political shifts could affect the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast.

In this installment of “Model Talk” on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke break down why there is a gap between many states’ Senate and governor forecasts and which states they actually consider purple. They also answer some listener questions on how the model factors in undecided voters and how they personally would rate Senate candidates with similar odds.

