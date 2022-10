Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

The Nobel Committee is reminding us that we can't build a new European post-war order, however fair, by building a new wall. It's enough to remember the wall that emerged in the aftermath of World War II and failed to bring peace to Europe.

