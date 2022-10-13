Tom Fitton Conspired With Trump To Declare Victory Before The Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 20:38 Hits: 0

During today's Select Committee hearing, Rep. Zoe Lofgren presented new evidence that Trump, his team, and MAGA activists hatched a plan before the November 3rd election took place for Trump to claim he won even if he lost the election.

The Committee found that Tom Fitton, head of Judicial Watch, a notorious and insufferable voter fraud and Democratic troll organization, sent a memo to Trump in late October, outlining what Trump would say to declare himself the winner.

“The Fitton memo specifically indicates a plan that only the votes counted by the election day deadline — there is no election day deadline — would matter,” Lofgren said.

"Mr. Trump also consulted with an outside advisor Tom Fitton about the strategy. The Select Committee got this prepared statement from the National Archives," Rep. Lofgren said.

"As you can see, the draft statement, which was sent on October 31st, declares, 'We had an election today and I won' and the Fitton memo specifically indicates a plan that only the votes counted by the Election Day deadline -- there is no Election Day deadline -- would matter," she said.

"Everyone knew that ballot counting would lawfully continue past Election Day. Claiming that the counting on Election Night must stop before millions of votes were counted was as we now know, a key part of president Trump's premeditated plan," Lofgren said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/tom-fitton-conspired-trump-declare-victory