New Jaw-Dropping Video Shows Pelosi Reacting As Rioters Ravaged The Capitol

The Jan. 6 committee members didn't disappoint as they presented new footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA.) and then-Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) reacting to the Capitol riot as it was happening. And this blows right-wing lies about Pelosi right out of the water. Whether you like or dislike Pelosi, you must admit that she has brass ovaries. Big brass ovaries.

"We have got to get… finish the proceedings or else they will have a complete victory," Pelosi is heard telling someone on the phone while walking through the Capitol with an alarm blaring in the background.

One person can be heard telling Pelosi that everyone on the House floor is putting on tear gas masks "to prepare for a breach." Pelosi turned to then-House Minority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and others in the room and asked, "Do you believe this?"

"There has to be some way we can maintain the sense that people have that there is some security or some confidence, that government can function, and that we can elect a President," she said.

The January 6 committee showed video footage taken around the same time of rioters running through the building and a group of people inside screaming, "bring her out here," referring to Pelosi.

Schumer tells Pelosi at around 3:00 p.m., "I'm gonna call up the effing secretary of [defense]."

