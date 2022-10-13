SCOTUS Smacks Down Trump's Mar-A-Lago Delay Tactic

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

You may recall Donald Trump made the bizarre argument to the Supreme Court last week that the federal appeals court lacked jurisdiction when it ruled that the DOJ could continue reviewing the classified material recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

If Trump thought the three far-right Supreme Court justices he appointed would blindly side with him, he must have had a rude awakening. Not even Mr. Ginni Thomas, aka Justice Clarence Thomas, ruled in favor of Trump.

From The New York Times:

The court’s order, which was a sentence long, was a stinging rebuke to Mr. Trump. There were no noted dissents, and the court gave no reasons, saying only: “The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Sept. 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the court is denied.” Mr. Trump asked the court last week to step into the tangled case, saying that an appeals court had lacked jurisdiction to remove about 100 documents marked as classified from a review of the seized material. The Supreme Court’s action means that the special master in the case, and Mr. Trump’s legal team, will not have access to those documents. read more

