Jan 6 Committee Summons Trump To Testify

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 22:34 Hits: 2

The Jan 6 Committee voted to subpoena Donald J. Trump to testify about his actions before, during and after the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

As today's hearing was coming to a close, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., spoke first.

“It is our obligation to seek Donald Trump’s testimony,” he said.

Rep. Liz Cheney then played video clips of Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, John Eastman, and Jeff Clark all taking the fifth, and refusing to answer simple questions to the Committee.

"Mr. Chairman, at some point the Department of Justice may well unearth the fact that these and other witnesses are currently concealing, but our duty today is to our country and our children, and our Constitution," Cheney said.

"We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion, and every American is entitled to those answers so we can act now to protect our republic," Rep. Cheney said.

"So this afternoon, I am offering this resolution that the Committee direct the Chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony under oath from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol," she said.

Chairman Bennie Thompson then reiterated the need for Trump to testify under oath.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/jan-6-select-committee-votes-subpoena