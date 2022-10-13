Marge Gets Taken To The Woodshed Over Weird Defense Of Alex Jones

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after he was ordered to fork over $965 million for propagating lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones is a thoroughly repulsive creature that profited from the corpses of murdered children. Only someone as vile as the Georgia Republican would defend his actions.

Rep. Sporkfoot took to Twitter to say, "Political persecution must end," and claimed Jones had apologized and was using his right to free speech. However, Jones certainly hasn't sounded remorseful for his heinous actions.

And, of course, Jones was free to call the massacre a hoax, but that doesn't mean there won't be consequences for his dangerous rhetoric. She said that Jones "was not the one who pulled the trigger," but, of course, Charles Manson never personally murdered anyone, either.

No matter what you think of Alex Jones all he did was speak words.

He was not the one who pulled the trigger.

Were his words wrong and did he apologize? Yes.

That’s what freedom of speech is. Freedom to speak words.

Political persecution must end.https://t.co/3X81xOCS9j read more

