Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 2

The Daily Show put together a series of clips of conservatives such as MTG, TFG and Tuckem Carlson and did a compare and contrast between them and clips of David Duke and other KKK members. You just know that these politicians and Fox squawkers have white robes and hoods in their closets.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/gop-or-kkk