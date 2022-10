Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 11:16 Hits: 3

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, to present some new evidence about former President Trump's role in the insurrection

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/13/1128623950/the-jan-6-panel-is-back-to-present-evidence-in-what-may-be-its-final-hearing