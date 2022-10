Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 13:00 Hits: 2

The program is a part of the funding provided by the Democrat reconciliation bill. It is a part of an effort to address discrimination from the Agriculture Department.

(Image credit: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/13/1128542615/farmers-usda-discrimination-pay