Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

Actors Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Rosie Perez, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana and Gina Rodriguez are also directors, producers and activists.

(Image credit: Mike Gallegos for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/13/1126069785/so-few-latinas-make-it-in-hollywood-those-who-do-are-pushing-for-representation