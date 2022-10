Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 18:23 Hits: 3

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order extending early voting and mail ballot access for certain voters who were affected by Hurricane Ian ahead of elections this fall.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/13/1128771511/florida-governor-eases-voting-rules-in-counties-slammed-by-hurricane-ian