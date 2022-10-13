Tucker Carlson Interview Edited Out Kanye West's Anti-Semitism

Articles

Tucker Carlson was so eager to promote his new Black and Black-attacking BFF, he devoted nearly twofull shows to West’s MAGA and “White Lives Matter” rhetoric. Before airing the first part, Carlson gushed, “we've rarely heard a man speak so honestly and so movingly about what he believes.”

In an awkward development for Carlson, West, now known as “Ye,” went on anti-Semitic rants on Instagram and Twitter and was restricted from both platforms not long after the Carlson lovefest.

Now, even more awkwardly for Tucky, Vice’s Motherboard has gotten hold of interview clips that he tried to hide from viewers in order to make his Black Friend look better.

An excerpt from Vice:

In his interview with Carlson, Ye said that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, a “known eugenics,” as he put it, created Planned Parenthood with the KKK “to control the Jew population.” read more

