The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Tucker Carlson Interview Edited Out Kanye West's Anti-Semitism

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Tucker Carlson Interview Edited Out Kanye West's Anti-Semitism

Tucker Carlson was so eager to promote his new Black and Black-attacking BFF, he devoted nearly twofull shows to West’s MAGA and “White Lives Matter” rhetoric. Before airing the first part, Carlson gushed, “we've rarely heard a man speak so honestly and so movingly about what he believes.”

In an awkward development for Carlson, West, now known as “Ye,” went on anti-Semitic rants on Instagram and Twitter and was restricted from both platforms not long after the Carlson lovefest.

Now, even more awkwardly for Tucky, Vice’s Motherboard has gotten hold of interview clips that he tried to hide from viewers in order to make his Black Friend look better.

An excerpt from Vice:

In his interview with Carlson, Ye said that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, a “known eugenics,” as he put it, created Planned Parenthood with the KKK “to control the Jew population.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/tucker-carlson-interview-edited-out-kanye

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version