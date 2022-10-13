Mike's Blog Round-Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 10:12 Hits: 3

The Friday the 13th Came a Day Early This Month/Weather Delay Edition

Local Los Angeles Action: City Council controversy, from Unfogged. This just in: Offender #1, Councilmember Nury Martinez, has resigned.

Humanizing The Vacuum has some words on former Sen. Sasse, candidate for president of the University of Florida.

Adventus: Jacksonian Politics.

From the suggestion box: Possible common cause w/ "Freedom-Lovers". A Great Orange Satan diary by grim determined indolent.

By M. Bouffant, who's gone now that the game's starting. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for your suggestions.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/mikes-blog-round-6