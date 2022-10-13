FBI Told By Trump Worker That Ex-President Ordered Boxed Docs To Be Moved

Articles

The Washington Post published a bombshell report on Wednesday on former President Donald Trump's classified documents. An employee for the ex-President has told federal agents about moving boxes of documents at Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, at the specific direction of the twice impeached one-term President. There aren't just witnesses backing that up, but security camera footage, too. Oh, Lordy, there are tapes.

The Washington Post reports:

The people familiar with the investigation said agents had gathered witness accounts indicating that, after Trump advisers received a subpoena in May for any classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence at the property. That description of events was corroborated by the security-camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich gave the usual Trumpian response, including the random capitalization of words.

"The Biden administration has weaponized law enforcement and fabricated a Document Hoax in a desperate attempt to retain political power," Budowich said in a statement. "Every other President has been given time and deference regarding the administration of documents, as the President has the ultimate authority to categorize records and what materials should be classified.

