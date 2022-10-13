The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Those Patriotic Jan. 6th Tourists Sure Had A Lot Of Guns!

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Those Patriotic Jan. 6th Tourists Sure Had A Lot Of Guns!

An Oath Keeper who traveled to Washington before the Jan. 6 attack testified yesterday about a massive cache of weapons the group stashed in a Virginia hotel room. Via MarketWatch:

Taking the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates, Terry Cummings showed jurors an AR-15 firearm and an orange box for ammunition that he contributed to the so-called quick reaction force the Oath Keepers had staged at the hotel outside of Washington in case they needed weapons.

“I had not seen that many weapons in one location since I was in the military,” said Cummings, a veteran who joined the Oath Keepers in Florida in 2020.

Prosecutors have said teams of Oath Keepers guarded the arsenal of firearms and were prepared to rush them into the hands of extremists in the capital if needed.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/those-patriotic-jan-6th-tourists-sure-had

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version