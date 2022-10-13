Lawyer: 'We're Going To Chase Alex Jones To The End Of The Earth'

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

Joshua Koskoff, the attorney who got Sandy Hook parents the record-setting Alex Jones verdict, was making the media rounds this morning. Willie Geist interviewed him on Morning Joe:

"Were you surprised, Josh, by the number, just the total, the amount of money that is now owed to these families, and do you expect that Alex Jones somehow, some way, will spend the rest of his life paying?" he said.

"I wasn't surprised by the fact that it was a substantial number, Willie, because I think if you or any of your team over there had been at trial and listened to the stories of these individuals and what Alex Jones has meant to their lives and how they've had to accommodate around him and how suspicious they've become and how fearful they have become, you would see it was a very just and sound and reasonable verdict," Koskoff said.

"I thought it was going to be a substantial verdict. I had no idea what the actual amount was going to be, but there's one thing about this that I would just -- I heard Senator Murphy's comment, and I don't think that this is a political thing, necessarily. The verdict, I think, if it stands for anything, will stand for the proposition that this type of conduct, attacking grieving families, attacking anybody who has been through a tragedy like this and maligning them for your own personal gain is not profitable, is not profitable in the long run, and it's not certainly profitable morally or spiritually.

