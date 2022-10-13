Whiny Sex Assaulter (Alleged) Must Testify In E. Jean Carroll Case

Articles

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath for a defamation lawsuit scheduled for Oct. 19 lodged by former columnist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of rape.

By Wednesday night, Trump couldn't hold back and took to his failing platform Truth Social to lash out at the ruling, calling the country's legal system a "broken disgrace," even though the former President has refused to provide a sample of his DNA to clear his name. Still, Trump called the lawsuit a "hoax and a lie."

"I don't know this woman, have no idea who she is, other than it seems she got a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a reception line at a celebrity charity event," Trump said.

"She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, 'swooned' her. It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years," he said.

"Now all I have to do is go through years more of legal nonsense in order to clear my name of her and her lawyer's phony attacks on me. This can only happen to 'Trump'!" he said, putting his name in quotes for no explainable reason.

