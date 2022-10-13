The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

No Power? No Problem In Ukraine

Russia's attacks on Ukraine's electrical infrastructure only prove Ukraine's resilience. Video via Reddit/Tiktok.

Source: New York Times

KYIV, Ukraine — Rolling blackouts are affecting towns and cities across Ukraine after widespread Russian attacks this week that officials say damaged about 30 percent of the country’s electrical infrastructure.

While experts say the country had prepared for such strikes, officials have urged people to conserve energy, and it could be weeks before repairs to the system are finished. Many in the country — a supplier of electricity to Western Europe — believe that more must be done to secure the supply heading into winter.

The recent attacks damaged energy facilities in 12 regions and in the capital, Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday. He said that “the technical capability of electricity supply” had been fully restored in all but four regions, and thanked local officials and residents for reducing energy consumption.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/no-power-no-problem-ukraine

