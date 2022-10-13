Mike Huckabee's Very Weird Claim Why Polls Can't Be Trusted

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 15:29 Hits: 3

Fox New's Mike Huckabee claimed the reason polling for the Senate is very close is because MAGA voters (semi-fascist) are afraid to respond to pollsters because the FBI will find out, bang on their doors, and arrest them.

Joining Hannity on Wednesday, the Fox News host asked his opinion on the coming midterms with just 27 days to go.

As usual, Huckabee made believe the MAGA cult, (excluding the insurrectionists on January 6) are just God fearin' 'Murricans.

"The polling data is simply unreliable, and there's a reason that it's unreliable," Huck said.

"Right now, If you’re pro-life, if you’re Christian, if you’re a conservative, if you are a MAGA Republican, which means you just think that America’s a great country and we ought to preserve it and protect it and pass it on that way," he said.

When Huckabee says 'protect and preserve' he means keep white so-called "Christian" Republican men in charge.

"If you’re one of those people, you’re kind of thinking that any given day, the FBI may show up, bang your door down, and haul you in," he said.

"If not, they may put you on a list, call you a domestic terrorist, a threat to democracy. So conservatives simply don't answer polls," Huckabee claimed.

Since COVID, election polling and results have been thrown on their head, especially with MAGA and Trump claiming every election has massive voter fraud even if they win.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/mike-huckabee-weird