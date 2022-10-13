Fourteen Members Of Trump-Endorsed Candidate's Family Back His Dem Opponent

Articles

Thursday, 13 October 2022

Fourteen members of Trump-endorsed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt's family just publicly endorsed his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and I'm wondering what Thanksgiving will be like this year at the Laxalts. Representative Paul Gosar's (Q-AZ) siblings cut an ad for his Democratic opponent in 2018, so this isn't unprecedented, but it is unusual.

The three-page letter, obtained by The Nevada Independent, does not mention Laxalt by name or his Senate campaign, focusing instead on praising Cortez Masto. That includes her positions on women's issues, opposition to a proposed federal mining tax, public land preservation, and her record as the state's attorney general from 2007 to 2015.

Adam Laxalt, the Republican running for Senate in Nevada, built a political career on his family name, casting himself as the heir to his grandfather, a towering figure in the state who served as governor and one of its senators. read more

