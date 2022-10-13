New Poll: Americans View Misinformation As A Real Threat

Articles

In a new poll conducted by Pearson Institute/AP-NORC, a huge majority of Americans see misinformation as a real threat that contributes to extreme political views and hate crimes.

I'm surprised by how many Republicans see misinformation as a real threat to our country, since MAGA and media mouthpieces like Fox News are the biggest purveyors of misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Seventy-seven percent of Americans, including 85 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of Republicans, said that it increases hate crimes, and 73 percent said that it fuels extreme political views, including 80 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of Republicans, according to the poll.

As the midterms close in, more and more lies, misinformation, and exaggerations are being spewed by the semi-fascists around the clock.

