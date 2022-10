Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 16:45 Hits: 2

This may be the final hearing of the January 6 Committee before they issue their final report on the insurrection.

Expect to hear revelations about the Secret Service and Trump's demand that he be taken to the Capitol to revel in the crowd's love and adoration. And more.

