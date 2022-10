Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

A House panel investigating the attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its wrap-up report.

(Image credit: Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/13/1124780743/jan-6-house-panel-final-investigative-hearing