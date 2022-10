Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 09:09 Hits: 2

The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned her seat. She was pressured to step down over leaked audio in which she and two other council members are heard making racist remarks.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/13/1128623985/embattled-la-city-councilwoman-nury-martinez-resigns-her-seat-after-racist-comme