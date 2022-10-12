Alex Jones Slapped With $965M Judgment In Sandy Hook Case

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 20:19 Hits: 1

Just in case you're having a bad day, be glad you aren't Alex Jones, who just went from being a very wealthy man to having to fork over a f*ckton of money to Sandy Hook victims' parents after a Connecticut jury reached a verdict. Also, be glad you're not him because he's a thoroughly disgusting creature. The quick-tempered Infowars host is not taking the verdict well. His blood pressure must be booming right now.

Prosecutors had asked that Jones pay $550 million to the group of parents, who claim that the conspiracy theorist grifting InfoWars host spread lies about the mass shooting that killed 26 people, including 20 elementary school children. We know he's rich, but he's not billionaire-rich, and he has to pay nearly 1 billion dollars to the parents he attacked before they could even bury their children.

BIG BREAKING: Alex Jones & Infowars’ parent company must pay 14 family members of 8 Sandy Hook Elementary School victims, plus an FBI agent who responded to the scene of the 2012 massacre, which killed 20 first graders and 6 educators, a collective total of $965 MILLION. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 12, 2022

That doesn't include legal fees.

Jones isn't taking the verdict well.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/alex-jones-not-taking-verdict-well-nearly