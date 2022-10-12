The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bad News For Trump, Can’t Wiggle Out Of Deposition From Rape Accuser

If former President Donald Trump wanted to prove his innocence of rape allegations from former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, all he would need to do is to provide a DNA sample. But he won't. On Wednesday, a federal judge denied the twice impeached one-term President's request to pause his deposition in a defamation lawsuit scheduled for Oct. 19.

CNN reports that Judge Lewis Kaplan said that a federal appeals court could decide the outcome of the lawsuit either way and added that that was not a reason to pause the depositions and document collection.

In a 2019 article, Carroll said that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Lawyers for Carroll requested a DNA sample from Trump to determine whether his genetic material is on a dress she says she wore during the encounter.

Via NBC News from 2019:

Carroll filed a defamation suit against Trump in November after the President denied her allegation. Her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, then had the black wool coat-style dress tested. A lab report with the legal notice says DNA found on the sleeves was a mix of at least four contributors, at least one of them male.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/bad-news-trump-can-t-wiggle-out-deposition

