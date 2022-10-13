Blake Masters Backtracks, Tells Fox News 2020 Election Was Stolen

Articles

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters told Fox News he still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and then proceeded to blame Hunter Biden.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked Masters why he took his election fraud beliefs off his website and then asked if he still believed the election was stolen. As recently as last week's debate, Masters said he believed Biden was the legitimate President.

"60% of the country will see somebody on a ballot somewhere who believes that 2020's election was not fair and that Joe Biden -- actually this is according to the Poynter Institute for Media Studies -- and that Joe Biden is not the legitimate winner of the 2020 election," she said. "70% of people polled are saying that. Quinnipiac, Washington Post, and so with that as a backdrop I know at one point your website had featured this statement, 'If we had a free and fair election President Trump would be sitting in the oval office today."

"That comment no longer sits on your website. Why not?" she asked.

(Faulkner just either lied or was poorly informed about the Poynter article, but I'll get to that shortly.)

