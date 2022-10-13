MP Refuses To Give Her Opinion Unless It's Government Approved

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 02:00 Hits: 1

Rosie Holt encapsulates the state of the UK government perfectly. And lest you think it's just a parody, you get almost the same result when a real Tory cabinet member has an interview.

"Well, I'm a member of the government. We have a government view, but that government view has not been established. So, therefore, I can't say what, what in my view, the government view is. What I can tell you is that our former prime minister Boris Johnson pledged that benefits would rise with inflation. So that was my, my former view but as for my current view you know, I can't say yet and I will you know double down on it. It might change if it's a distraction, or if it turns out I don't know what I'm talking about."

So he saw the satirical sketch by @RosieisaHolt and thought "yep, I'll go with that". ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/aEr949TMin — Joe Harakis (@JoeHarakis) October 12, 2022

MP refuses to give opinion unless it’s government approved pic.twitter.com/flL0npdDry read more

