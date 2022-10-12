Herschel Walker: ‘I’m Not Just A Dog Now, I’m A Bear’

Articles

At a rally with Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Tom Cotton, “no exceptions for abortion” and “family values” Walker seemed anything but contrite after getting caught paying a woman to have an abortion, urging her to have another one and then neglecting the son she had instead.

With a big smile, and another one on Cotton’s face, Walker told the cheering crowd, “They’ll do whatever it takes, or say whatever they have to say because they want this seat right here, but I don’t think they know that they woke up a bear. Hey, I’m not just a dog now, I’m a bear.”

Project much?

