Corporate Media Is Taking Cheap Shots At John Fetterman

We now have solemn talking heads interviewing carefully selected experts about whether John Fetterman is capable of performing as a U.S. senator. (This, in a Congress that now includes recovering stroke victims and a handful of senators with outright dementia.)

I haven't seen any comparable analysis of Herschel Walker, but okay. Because a decision has been made that it's all about the horse race, and not Walker's obvious impairment.

Processing disorders like Fetterman's are extremely common. In fact, there's a prominent and highly competent world leader who has one: Joe Biden. Stutterers process speech and hearing slightly differently than people who don't stutter.

But just look at all the ignorant people who try to equate it with stupidity.

You know who else has these issues? Me. I'm one of an estimated six million Americans with long covid. A former copy editor, I now have to constantly rewrite my work and miss typos that I never would before. It's frustrating. But am I stupid? Incompetent? Incapable of high-level thinking? Of course not. I have a noticable reduction in the ability to think as quickly as I did, but I'm not incapable of doing my job. It's just more difficult. Pulling from my short-term memory now takes me a minute instead of seconds. (I know people with long covid who are much, much worse.)

