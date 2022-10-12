Zoe Lofgren Promises Some Real Surprises In Tomorrow's Hearing

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 13:19 Hits: 1

The Jan. 6 committee’s next public hearing (Thursday, 1p.m. EST) will include new material about Trump’s plans and how much he knew about the Capitol riot, Rep. Zoe Lofgren said yesterday.

The committee’s ninth public hearing will touch on the “close ties between people in Trump world and some of these extremist groups,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said in a CNN interview.

But “that’s not the only thing the hearing will be about,” Lofgren said. “We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found, but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer.”

That involves focusing on Trump’s intentions, she said, including “what he knew, what he did, what others did.”

“I do think that it will be worth watching,” Lofgren said. “There’s some new material that, you know, I found as we got into it, pretty surprising.”