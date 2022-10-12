Ron Johnson's Dishonesty Is Catching Up To Him

Articles

Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Starting at their debate on Friday night, Mandela Barnes has been taking it to Ron Johnson over Roe vs Wade and RoJo's dismissive attitude towards women in general.

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser talked about the race with reporter Julie Tsirkin. Apparently, Barnes' message is getting through again, at least judging by this woman with whom Tsirkin spoke:

Tsirkin reported speaking with a woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin named Katie Lehman who had voted for Johnson with her husband in the past, but is supporting Barnes in the 2022 midterms. "I don't think that middle-aged white men should be making decisions for women at all," she explained. I have always been pro-life, my whole life. I am not in favor of abortion, but I am not in favor of taking away a woman's right to choose." "We actually voted for Ron Johnson once in the past because he seemed honest in his commercials and he is not honest," Lehman said. "In fact he is very dishonest."

Tsirkin said that the woman also found that RoJo was being very dishonest in regards to the pandemic and to the insurrection.

It's just amazing that it's taken some people this long to figure it out.

