Penn State Hosts Extremist 'Proud Boy' For Evening Of 'Comedy'

Pennsylvania State University is hosting an October 24th fun-filled hour of comedy, not hosted by actual comedians, but instead led by far right extremists.

What's even more shocking is that a member of the "comedy team" is Gavin McInnes, leader of the violent Proud Boys.

The event is billed "Stand Back and Stand By," which was inspired by Trump during his 2020 debate with candidate Joe Biden, when he refused to denounce his white supremacist followers.

And the Proud Boys did indeed "stand back and stand by," with several of them now heading for a seditious conspiracy trial. One has already pleaded guilty to that charge.

