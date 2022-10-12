That Was Fast: Tulsi Gabbard To Stump For Trump-Aligned Candidate

Articles

Tulsi Gabbard didn't waste time after posting a 30-minute video on Tuesday announcing that she's leaving the Democratic party. Zero Democrats are upset over this. Zero. We're all singing 'Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye' and saying, "Bye Felicia" while dancing like Elaine in our homes as she made her move from the Dem party to wherever the hell she plans to go from there. She didn't make that part clear.

It's been 24 hours, and now Tulsi already has plans to campaign ahead of the midterms with Trump-aligned GOP Senate candidate in New Hampshire Don Bolduc, who will take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in November.

Bolduc seems pretty happy about this.

"We don't agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard, who shares my view that the status quo is broken, and we need a change of direction," Bolduc said in a statement.

"Tulsi is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power. I am going to spend every day between now and election day building a wide coalition of supporters that includes Republicans, independents, and even disaffected Democrats who know that Senator Hassan is a career politician and must be retired," he added.

