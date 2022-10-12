The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeSantis Under Investigation Over Use Of Covid Funds To Pay For Migrant Stunt

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't handle the pandemic well in his state. If you ask Trump supporters, he did a great job -- by ignoring science and safety guidelines. And now officials with the Treasury Department are launching an investigation "as quickly as possible" into DeSantis's use of COVID-19 funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard as a political stunt while treating the migrants like livestock.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey announced the investigation in a tweet Tuesday night, saying that it centers around whether DeSantis's political stunt could be considered a misuse of taxpayer funds.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/desantis-under-investigation-over-use

