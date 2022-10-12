DeSantis Under Investigation Over Use Of Covid Funds To Pay For Migrant Stunt

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 15:50 Hits: 3

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't handle the pandemic well in his state. If you ask Trump supporters, he did a great job -- by ignoring science and safety guidelines. And now officials with the Treasury Department are launching an investigation "as quickly as possible" into DeSantis's use of COVID-19 funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard as a political stunt while treating the migrants like livestock.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey announced the investigation in a tweet Tuesday night, saying that it centers around whether DeSantis's political stunt could be considered a misuse of taxpayer funds.

.@USTreasury responded to my letter, confirming that it will investigate @GovRonDeSantis' use of Covid relief funds to cruelly transport immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard under false pretenses and without any consideration for their personal dignity or basic needs. https://t.co/dJJllv9Piy — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 12, 2022 read more

