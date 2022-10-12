GOPer Liz Wheeler: It's Our Duty To Vote For ‘Sh*tty Candidates’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 18:10

Liz Wheeler is a right wing influencer. Her job is supposed to be to convince people to vote Republican, no matter what. But like every other job, some days are more difficult than others. Either that or she's just not very good at it:

It does suck to have to vote for, excuse my French buy, shitty candidates. It does. That is where, right there, that's where the left would like us to stop. And they'd like conservatives to look at these allegations and say, "Listen, this man, Herschel Walker, is living his life in a way we do not support therefore we will not vote for him." But that, my friends, is not even kind of the whole story. And if we stop right there, then we are doing a disservice to our country.

Well, to be fair, she might be good at her job but just doesn't have much to work with.

But the whole premise is simply unconscionable. It doesn't matter how evil or how stupid or how much of a liar the person might be, you have to vote for him if they have an "R" after their name. That is a pure textbook example of putting the party before the good of the people.

And that in itself is doing a gross disservice to the country.

