Dennis Prager: 'There's No Secular Argument Against Adult Incest'

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 18:24 Hits: 3

Extreme right wing Christofascist Dennis Prager continued to promote the erroneous notion that a person can't be a good Jew or Christian and be a leftist at the same time because of incest.

Prager, like many Christofascists, throws all kinds of sh*t against the wall in hopes it will stick.

Media Matters caught this clip.

"Either the Bible's right or the left is right," Prager said.

"That's why you can't be a serious Jew or Christian and be a leftist. You can be a liberal, you can be a conservative, but you can't be a leftist. Just on this issue alone. You just would have to say the Bible's wrong and you're right," he said.

There it is. The new refrain from Christian nationalists everywhere. You can't be a real American unless you are a Christian.

"There's no secular argument against adult incest. Brother and sister want to make love, what's your argument? That they're going to produce mentally retarded offspring? That's nonsense. It takes many generations of inbreeding to do that. There is no secular argument against adult consensual incest. There is a religious argument - sex cannot enter family life. It's a big taboo," Prager said.

Has Prager been watching HBO's House of Dragons, lately?

