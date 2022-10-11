Bill Hemmer Whines His Neighborhood Is Engulfed In A Cloud Of Weed Smoke

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022

America’s Newsroom co-anchor Bill Hemmer followed the Fox News playbook, claiming a person can get a contact high going to his local coffee shop to amplify how Biden is destroying America..

"If you want to legalize this on the federal level, I would suggest the lawmakers in Washington, D.C. come to my neighborhood first and say, is this what you want all of America to be? Because you'll get a contact high going to the coffee shop,” Hemmer said.

Where does Hemmer live? I'm sure thousands of people would like to frequent that coffee shop.

What an ass.

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla jumped in.

"It’s everywhere. It’s everywhere you go and the quality of life deterioration that comes with issue is what no one talks about,” he said.

Where do these Fox hosts go? I mean, I live in California, which has legalized marijuana and that's never happened here except maybe at a music concert.

“Yeah, it’s just weed. It’s not quite heroin. It’s not quite fentanyl. I understand.”

A person doesn't get physically addicted to marijuana, so yeah, it's not quite like opioids, moron. it doesn't cause people to sell their souls to score and commit heinous crimes either.

"But there’s an overall decay in the neighborhood, almost similar to, like, ‘broken windows’ policing, when you start with a lowered standard, you see everything around it increase exponentially. And that’s what pot has brought. It’s just filthy laziness, and I’m not a fan, Hemmer --come on, man!”

