Steve Bannon Complains About Non-Existent Left-Wing Violent Rhetoric

Trump-pardoned grifter Steve Bannon, who fuels civil war declarations from Trump supporters almost every day, turned on the gaslight, claiming it was the left using dangerous rhetoric.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel joined his podcast to cosign his outrageous dispatches.

"But on media, it's getting more and more frantic. It's getting more and more -- you know -- I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and MAGA," Bannon whined.

"How do we tone down that rhetoric on the left, who obviously see the House and the Senate -- slipping away from their grasps -- are only going to get more and more desperate," he said.

This f*cker should be in prison, not gaslighting gullible wingers.

Bannon, Trump and his enablers used the most violent and hateful rhetoric ever expressed after a presidential election loss that incited an actual insurrection at the US Capitol. This is why both political parties have refrained from this kind of behavior before Traitor Trump.

What we are learning through the Select Committee investigating Jan 6, is that this was an actual coup attempt to try and force Mike Pence to illegally refuse to seat the Electoral college votes.

Describing MAGA for what it is ( A fascist cult of Christian Nationalists) is not dangerous rhetoric, it's the truth.

The question is how do we get MAGA scumbags like Bannon to stop inflaming their followers towards acts of violence?

