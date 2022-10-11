The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LA City Council Member Takes Leave After Her Racist Tirade Against Mike Bonin's Son

Former L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez has resigned her position as President and taken a leave of absence after a recording was leaked of her making racist remarks attacking councilman Mike Bonin's adoptive son in 2021.

The LA Times released audio which is horrifying to listen to, especially coming from the President of the Council.

Martinez and the other Latino leaders present during the taped conversation were seemingly unaware they were being recorded as Martinez said a white councilmember handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory” and described Councilman Mike Bonin’s son as “Parece changuito,” or “like a monkey."

During the conversation with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, Martinez described Bonin at one point as a “little bitch,” according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by The Times.

Kevin de León was once thought to be a progressive champion. No longer.

Martinez apologized after her comments went public, but being angry is no excuse at all. There is no excuse at all for this crap.

Mike Bonin spoke with tears in his eyes earlier today while addressing this horrific incident.

