J.D. Vance Is What Would Happen If Trump And Elon Musk Had A Lovechild

Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Earlier this year, Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance of Ohio said he didn't care about what was happening in Ukraine after Russia's aggressive and brutal invasion of the sovereign country. Of course, when jaws dropped after Vance said that remark, he backpedaled, but there are no takey backsies when we're talking about genocide.

Russians have raped women and children, murdered civilians, buried them in mass graves, destroyed entire cities, and kidnapped Ukrainian children, bringing them away from their families to Russia.

In addition, Vance has called for cutting off U.S. support for Ukraine, whereas Rep. Tim Ryan, his Democratic opponent, supports Ukraine after the unprovoked invasion.

Vance was asked about that on Fox News, with host Martha MacCallum saying that former President Donald Trump has called for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, and President Biden has called for ramping up support for Ukraine.

Vance said that we need to "get to the negotiating table." And then Vance appeared to blame Putin's nuclear threats on the U.S.

He's wrong, but at least he's consistent. We do not negotiate with terrorists. Putin is a genocidal maniac. Russia made the threats. We should not cower down simply because an unstable dictator is issuing threats. Because next time, Putin won't stop with Ukraine. He'll invade other territories, too.

