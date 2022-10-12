We Have To Be Kinder. Let's Smack Those Bad Guys Down.

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

There’s much to celebrate in this country, what with the Biden administration working to right the things that have gone wrong and to change our attitudes about the need for legitimate, responsible Big Government, but none of us are celebrating just yet. .The anti-big-sane-government forces working against us don't like what they see and are building to an obvious pressure point.

Who's going to win the battle for the life and soul of the country? We’ll know in a few weeks, when the polls close and we know which side is going to be in charge of our lives. Do we get better health care, more equitable social services, a move toward climate responsibility, a stronger work force, a weaker billionaire class? Or do we go back to the Trump era, where all we’ve worked for continues to erode until it finally disappears?

Who gets to decide? What's our role in all of this?

I know we all think we’re good and kind and an asset to, rather than a carbuncle on, society, but can we be good and kind and still have bad thoughts about those people who aren’t? Those awful people who refuse to give a thought to anyone outside their own circles and have no desire at all to be anything but mean to the rest?

Damn right we can.

It’s a kindness to go outside of yourself and think more about those who can’t speak for themselves, who have no power, who need a helping hand against an entire segment of society bent on destroying them for no other reason than sheer meanness.

