Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 1

It appears that Herschel Walker and his campaign has had a really bad time of things lately. But that's only because the woke left is trying to cancel him and his campaign. He's actually a very honest man and a very good father. Don't believe me, just ask Fox. And whatever he might have done in the past doesn't matter because he's starting with a fresh, clean slate - starting now.

Well, OK, starting now.

How about now?

Whatever. Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/foxsplaining-herschel-walker