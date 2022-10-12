The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Blink-182 Are Coming

Blink-182 made their announcement of a new single and world tour in typical Blink fashion this morning.

It's official, Tom DeLonge has rejoined Blink-182, and the San Diego pop-punk trio are celebrating the news with the announcement of a massive world tour, and the promise of a new single imminently.

Edging, the first song to emerge from the first studio sessions convened by DeLonge, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker in a decade, will be released on Friday, October 14.

Now fact, rumours that guitarist/vocalist DeLonge was set to return to the band began in late July, when the musician updated his Instagram bio, which partly reads: "I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)". At the time, Mark Hoppus played down talk of a reunion - "there is no news to share," he initially stated, "There is no announcement" - but added that he was "hopeful for the future" of the group.

That future will now include the release of Edging, and the largest world tour ever undertaken by the trio: that trek is set to kick off in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP (Festival) on March 11, 2023, and run through to February 26, 2024 when the tour will close out at Christchurch Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand.

