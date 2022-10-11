Herschel Walker Suggests His Son Christian Is A Liar

Articles

Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested that his son, Christian, was a liar after he accused his dad of "violence" against their family.

Following allegations that Walker paid for an abortion, his son blasted him on social media.

"You were not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," his son said.

The new ABC series Power Trip includes a video of Walker being peppered with questions about his family scandals at a campaign event.

"I know why you're here," Walker said. "You're here because the Democrats are desperate to make this race about my family because they know they don't want to talk about Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock, what they've done to Georgia families."

"Your own son has said that you're not a family man," one ABC reporter told the candidate. "He has called you a liar. Why should Georgia voters believe your words over his?"

"Because I love my son so much," Walker insisted. "He's a great little man. Love him to death. And you know what, I've always loved him no matter what he says."

"Have you reached out to any of the mothers of your children?" a second reporter asked.

"No," Walker replied.

"Why not?" the reporter wondered.

"Um, why do I need to?" Walker remarked.

