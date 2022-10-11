Corporate Price Gouging Is Masquerading As Inflation

Articles

I suppose Biden's waiting for mid-term results to see whether he has enough support to go after corporate price gouging without donor backlash, but I suspect he'd greatly increase Democratic turnout if he did it now. Every week, I am astounded at the price increases for common items, and I'm sure you are, too.

Here's what Fed official Lael Brainard just said -- in Fed speak, but she said it:

"Margin recompression." Yeah, give us some of that!

Watch this price-gouging racket go back into operation, with American oil companies happily on board. Watch the spin machine go back into operation, pretending that somehow they don’t price their own product. Watch the profit reports expose the hypocrisy.https://t.co/CWmuMnOTJc read more

