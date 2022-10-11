Corporate Price Gouging Is Masquerading As Inflation

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
I suppose Biden's waiting for mid-term results to see whether he has enough support to go after corporate price gouging without donor backlash, but I suspect he'd greatly increase Democratic turnout if he did it now. Every week, I am astounded at the price increases for common items, and I'm sure you are, too.
Here's what Fed official Lael Brainard just said -- in Fed speak, but she said it:
"Margin recompression." Yeah, give us some of that!
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/corporate-price-gouging-masquerading