Corporate Price Gouging Is Masquerading As Inflation

I suppose Biden's waiting for mid-term results to see whether he has enough support to go after corporate price gouging without donor backlash, but I suspect he'd greatly increase Democratic turnout if he did it now. Every week, I am astounded at the price increases for common items, and I'm sure you are, too.

Here's what Fed official Lael Brainard just said -- in Fed speak, but she said it:

"Margin recompression." Yeah, give us some of that!

