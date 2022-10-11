Pope Tucker The First: Nancy Pelosi's Not A Catholic!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 12:06 Hits: 2

Republicans don't have much to recommend them in the mid-terms, so naturally they resort to fake theology to break things.

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson, who attended a private Episcopal boarding school, is the new pope who announced last night that the famously Catholic Nancy Pelosi -- isn't.

First he said her support for vaccine requirements proves she doesn't believe in "my body, my choice."

Then he accused her of supporting violence against political opponents and showed a clip of a reporter asking her about attacks on anti-abortion centers.

“There have been a number of attacks on churches and pregnancy centers,” the reporter said, referring to fake abortion clinics. “Republicans are going after Democrats for not saying anything and they’re saying that your rhetoric is contributing to these attacks.”

“A woman has a right to choose,” Pelosi said.

“It’s up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other, and her God. I’m a very Catholic person and I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions.”

“First of all, you’re not a Catholic," Pope Tucker pronounced.

"I mean, this is ridiculous! Let’s stop pretending. Second, you don’t believe at all on the right to choose. You applauded as nurses got fired because they didn’t want to take the mandatory vax because they didn’t want to hurt their own fertility. They wanted to have children maybe someday. And you thought that was great. So it wasn’t their body and their choice. You’re a liar and a fraud. You’re not a Christian. Be quiet!”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/pope-tucker-first-nancy-pelosis-not