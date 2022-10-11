Tulsi Gabbard Makes It Official, Leaves Democratic Party

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 12:44 Hits: 2

Oh noes! Two years after running for president, Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic party! (Really, hon? You were still here?)

The erstwhile "progressive" posted a 30-minute audition video on her YouTube account. She did not announce plans to join the Republican Party or adopt any other political affiliation. (Probably waiting for the bids to come in.) But she did encourage other Dems to leave -- you know, a month before midterms. Wonder if she charged extra for the timing?

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism," Gabbard said.

Warmongers, wokeness, cabal, anti-white. Check, check, check, check...

Maybe she should make that leap of faith and move to Russia. Like Ed Snowden!

Tulsi Gabbard isn't just flouncing to announce she's leaving the Democratic Party, she's also trying to suppress Democratic votes by urging "independent Democrats" to abandon the party less than a month before the midterms. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 11, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/tulsi-gabbard-makes-it-official-leaves